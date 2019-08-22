Janet V Fish, age 81, of Tomball/Magnolia area, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, August 19, 2019 following an extended illness. She went peacefully at her home with her family by her side.

Janet was a longtime resident of the Decker Prairie community and a member of Rosehill Methodist Church. She attended Shaw High School in Cleveland, Ohio where she met and later married her husband Bob. Janet was active in her school and community playing in band and serving as a Rainbow Girl. She attended Western College for Women and Kent State University.

In 1958 Janet and Bob moved to Houston. She began a long, successful career as an executive secretary. She retired from Houston Industries in 1999 after 25 years of exemplary service. She and Bob moved to the Tomball area in 1969 and were active in the community where she was PTA President, Republican Precinct Chairman, Women Professionals in Government President, taught Sunday School and served as President of the Potpourri club.

Janet was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her sister Joanne Jung, her husband of 61 years - Bob, her daughter Debbie Weeks (Ricky) and son Charles Fish (Janet) and five grandchildren - Tyler Weeks, Brian Weeks (Sarah), Conner Weeks, Kelsey Fish and Myles Fish, and two great grandchildren - Everett and Luke.

Janet's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 11am at Rosehill Methodist Church at 21022 Rosehill Church Rd., Tomball, Texas 77377.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made to the Methodist Children's Home.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Kim Bloom, and all the wonderful staff at Respiratory Consultants of Houston, PA and the many doctors and nurses at Methodist Hospital and Kindred Hospital, over these many years, that provided excellent and compassionate care for Janet. They also would like to thank the many nurses, caregivers and staff of Silver Springs TRM Hospice who cared for Janet and Bob over these final difficult years. Most especially to Lola, Mr. Olu, Pam, Brittany, and numerous other staff, and our dear RNs Steven, Makisha, Tina, and Jocelyn, Camisha (Mimi), Chaplain Sharon, and especially to Marion and Ashleigh. The commitment and love for Janet and her family will always be remembered and truly appreciated and cherished!