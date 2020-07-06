Keith H. Stelter, born September 2, 1930, died peacefully in Tomball, Texas on June 26, 2020. He joined his parents, Harry and Elizabeth (nee Klein) Stelter and younger siblings: Valerie, Ronald, and Darryl Douglas (D.D.) who pre-deceased him. Keith will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

Everyone who met Keith experienced his passion for life and the joy and optimism with which he greeted each day's new adventures. Keith enlisted in the Navy and served aboard the USS Ticonderoga during the Korean War. After he was honorably discharged from the Navy, he started working with computers in the mid-1950's when commercial computer use was new and exciting. One of his major accomplishments was at the Chicago Police Department, where his pioneering work in the use of computers improved crime analysis that was applied not only in Chicago, but in policing across the nation. He held positions in systems analysis at corporations throughout the Midwest. His entrepreneurial spirit was shown by his founding of two computer companies, including Manufacturing Education Services, headquartered in Michigan. There he was also elected as the Ransom Township Supervisor and Assessor. He lived (and played!) on his forty acres in Frontier, Michigan 28 years before retiring in 1995.

Keith started his retirement with travel to European and Central American countries as well as trips to Alaska and Hawaii. He moved to Texas in 1999, where he actively engaged in his life-long passions of writing and photography. He was a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America, Texas Master Naturalists, North American Nature Photographers Association and American Trails Association. He was the Executive Director of the Texas Outdoor Writers Association in 2006 and 2007.

During the final 20 years of his life, Keith wrote and published 7 highly rated hiking books for Falcon Press, including; "Best Hikes Near Austin and San Antonio," "Best Hikes Near Houston," and "Best Hikes Near Nashville." His books are currently available, including at several Texas nature park gift shops. He served as a hiking editor for the radio program, "Great American Outdoor Trails," and he wrote numerous nature and historical articles for the Conroe Courier, the Tomball Tribune, and many nature magazines. He instilled in his children a passion for nature, a joy for living, and a boundless optimism that they could achieve all of their dreams.

Keith is survived by his ex-wife, Kay, to whom he was married for 50 years. Their progeny: Kathy, her children, Nicholas (Rachel), Benjamin (Barb), Elizabeth (Geoff); David (Marsha), their children, Keith, Ted (Mario), Matt (Sally), Sherri (Sean); Kevin, his children, Justin (Olivia), Shae (Scott), Skye; Mark (Natasha), his children, Stephanie, Michael, Nicole, Jessica; Scott (Sharon), their children, Jesse and Austin; Karen (Rick), their child, Samantha Jo; Kim, her child, Nathaniel Josef. Keith lived to welcome 26 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren to his large family.

Glasses may be raised in toasts to our beloved Dad and Grandpa Keith; trees may be planted; donations may be made to any nature organization; or, to:

Grace Hospice of Texas

2325 Timber Shadows

Drive, Suite B

Kingwood, TX 77339