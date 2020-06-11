Lorenza Natalie "Laura" Borys, 87, passed away on June 5, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family In Tomball, Texas. She was born on May 28, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York to James and Lillian (Licata) Bertolino.

Laura grew up in Brooklyn. She graduated a year early from New Utrecht High School in 1950, and from Hunter College in 1956, majoring in psychology. She married Svyatoslav "Sy" Borys on September 5, 1953, in Saint George Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manhattan, New York. They were married for 66 years.

Music was an important part of Laura's life. She was an accomplished pianist, performing in many recitals, sometimes accompanied by her older brother, Peter Bertolino, on the violin. Laura gave piano lessons at various times during her life, and enjoyed nurturing her pupils' love of music. She was a dedicated member of her church's choir. Later in life, she learned to play the pipe organ, and it became her instrument of choice for the rest of her life. Laura was generous with her time. She was a den mother for her sons and a member of the Penataquit Auxiliary of Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, New York where she sewed over 2,500 puppets that were given to pediatric patients. Laura was an accomplished cook. Holiday dinners are fondly remembered by all. Every year she baked vast quantities of Christmas cookies, sharing them with family, friends, and neighbors. Laura's fine motor skills were legendary. She mastered knitting, crocheting, wire flower beading, and especially Ukrainian embroidery. Many pieces are prized family possessions. Laura loved animals, passing this love on to her children. She was comfortable at home, but adventurous as well. Her favorite trip was to her parents' hometown in Sicily. She also enjoyed a good roller coaster ride well into middle age. Laura was a spiritual person of deep faith, immediately honoring special prayer requests.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents and her brother. She is survived by her husband, Sy; her children Theodor Borys (Melissa) of Berne, New York, Lisa Willis (Terry) of Bedford, New Hampshire, James Borys of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Peter Borys of Tomball, Texas; her grandchildren Tasha Borys, Leda Borys (Maggie O'Brien), John Willis, Paul Willis, Ryan Borys (Shay), and Christopher Borys; her great-grandchild Oliver Borys; and her nieces and other relatives.

Due to Covid-19, a service will not be held at this time. A celebration of life may be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Houston Food Bank (www.houstonfoodbank.org).