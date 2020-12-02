1/
Martha Rae Harris
1945 - 2020
Place of birth:

Houston, TX

Religious affiliation:

Baptist

Martha Rae Harris 74, of Shiro, TX, passed away peacefully on 10/26/20. Martha was born on 11/25/45 and was a Salutatorian of Navasota HS. She married Ray Harris in 1964. She had 2 children Les and Amy. Martha was a wonderful Christian and Mama. She was active in church. She cut hair free for the elderly, worked the church nursery and mentored underprivileged children. On the outside, she was tough- a strength shaped by early loss and struggle, but we all recognized an even stronger heart beating for those she loved and held dear. She was preceded in death by her parents Mack and Ona; her siblings Carol, Mickey and Alton. She is survived by her ex-husband Ray and two children Les and Amy; grandchildren Connor, Lane and Cullen: daughter in-law Lisa; sister Jane; and many family members. A caring, family-oriented women, Martha will be missed by all who knew her for her compassion and inspiration. God Bless our Mama

Published in The Tomball Potpourri from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
or

