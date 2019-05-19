Mary J. Brooks

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary J. Brooks.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary, age 86, passed away on May 6, 2019 due to complications from heart surgery. She was born on January 9, 1933 in Troup, Texas to John & Arta Jackson. She attended Tyler Jr. College & graduated from Abilene Christian University. She had three children by her first husband Frank White, Jr. They divorced and she re-married in 1988 to Philip R. Brooks. They lived in Houston & Magnolia, Tx. She is survived by her husband Philip R. Brooks, children Tanya White, Jim White & his daughter Ruby, Greg White & his wife Susan and their 3 children Zachery, Graham & Jessica, Mary's niece Jyl Jackson-Labay, sister in-law Johnnie Jackson, step-grandsons Matthew and Todd Clark & his wife Melissa & their 2 children. Mary was predeceased by her brother George Jackson, step-children Russell Brooks & Susan Brooks-Clark.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Magnolia Funeral Home on May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers consider donations to or a local Animal Rescue. She will be missed!


Published on yourtomballnews.com from May 19 to June 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.