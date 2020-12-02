1/
Robert "Bobby" Petross
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bobby" Petross, age 66, of Mena, Arkansas formally of Conroe, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home. He was born on Saturday, October 23, 1954 to Arnold Dale and Naomi Frances Cook Petross in De Queen, Arkansas.

Robert resided in Texas where he was a construction supervisor for many years before retiring in Mena. He was a good man of the Christian faith and enjoyed spending time with his family as often as he could. Robert liked sitting on his front porch, listening to the creek, and watching the local wildlife. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved being outdoors. Robert was also a country music fan, but nothing gave him more joy than time with his grandchildren. Robert was a loving, father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his father, Arnold Dale Petross; one brother, William "Bimbo" Petross; and one nephew, Shane Petross.

Robert is survived by his mother, Naomi Frances Petross of Mena, Arkansas; one son and daughter in law, Chad and Renay Petross of New Waverly, Texas; one daughter, Melissa Petross of Dodge, Texas; one sister, Kay Petross of Mena, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Jessica, Chelsey, Michelle, Ethan, Evangeline, Madison, Eric Jr. and Evan; one great granddaughter, Alivia; nephew, Dion, great nephews, Shane and Dean; niece, Stephanie; great nephew Alec, niece, Pamela; great nephews, William and Christopher; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Bowser Family Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Meredith McCord officiating. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Bowser Family Funeral Home in Mena, Arkansas.

Online Guestbook: www.bowserffh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Tomball Potpourri from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Bowser Family Funeral Home Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved