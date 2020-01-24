Robert "Bob" Loveless, 78, died on January 10, 2020.

Born, May 17,1941, in Brownwood, TX, he was raised in Bastrop where he became an Eagle Scout. He was a life-long Methodist and attended Southwestern University where he met and married his wife of 54 years, Frances Dickson in 1965.

Bob worked as an accountant in various businesses and applied his Christian values and scout Honor code to each endeavor. After retiring, he volunteered at Tomball Jr. College organizing Sr. field trips, and was a poll worker. He loved stamp collecting and donated over 10 gallons of blood in his lifetime.

Bob left behind his wife, Frances, grandchildren Nicole, Paden, Sydney & Shelby and many friends. Frances died shortly after. A joint memorial service will be held at Tomball Methodist Church on Saturday, February 1 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bastrop Boy Scouts through Capital Area Council, Austin, TX.