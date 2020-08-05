Sarah Mildred Wilkes Huffstutler, 80, of Tomball, TX passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Sarah was born December 25, 1939 to Frederick H. Wilkes and Ethel K. Multerer in Saint Petersburg, FL.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands Tommy E. Briggs and John R. Huffstutler; brother Fred A. Wilkes; sister Donna E. Tanny; daughter Kathleen Briggs Gilmore; niece Bonny Campbell Palmer and nephews Lloyd M Mooney and Shawn Maloney.



Sarah is survived by her daughters Cynthia Briggs Gutowski, husband Stephen and Juliana Briggs; granddaughters Tiffany A. Gutowski and Jessica Stephens; grandson Christopher Stephens; great-grandchildren Whitney, Shayla, Tommy and Terrell; niece Linda Wilkes Kleinhaus and nephew Gene Mooney.



Sarah was an avid volunteer with the library and served with the rotary, AARP Tomball chapters. She loved playing mahjong at the HCA Tomball group and served as an Ambassador of Tomball Hosp. and in the Ancestry/ Genealogy society. She loved polka dancing and loved traveling with her friends from the Tomball Community center.



During her life she graduated from Lamar High school in Houston TX. In 1958 she received her AS degree in Jones County Ms., Sarah worked many years as the PBX operator with CRS in Houston, retired and received her CNA certificate and worked at Hallettsville Nursing home. In 1998 she received her TA certificate teaching life skills in the CFISD/ Houston and RISD in Altair, TX. She loved teaching children and the medical field.



The family will have a Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store