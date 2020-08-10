Our Beloved Stacey Johannesen ( 1/08/94 to 07/17/2020 ) ascended to Heaven due to childbirth complications and her newborn son Emerson Dean Brasel crossed to her loving arms on July 22,only 5 days later. She is survived in grief and love by her Fiance Josh Brasel; her three sons Grayson (9), Bryson ( 6),

and Jackson (5); her mother Kim Johannesen; Father,Ronald Johannesen and Misty ;and brothers Colton Johannesen, Paul Hudspeth, and Jake Johannesen. Her Grandparents Mel and Bobbie Benedict are residents of Montgomery County. She has a host of Friends and Relatives who mourn her loss. She graduated in Magnolia School District and worked for Home Health Care lovingly providing care for others. She was a organ donor for the Gift of life as was Baby Emerson and have already given life to several others. In lieu of flowers a GO FUND ME account has been set up to assist in the still growing final expenses. https://gf.me/u/ygwywg.