Wm. Thomas Hogan, age 78, beloved husband, devoted father and loving grandfather, passed away Friday July 17, 2020.



Tom was born on the 18th of April 1942 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Houston TX. He attended K-12 in HISD . He was a 1960 graduate of Stephen Austin High School. He went on to graduate from U of H in 1966 with a degree in accounting. He worked many years as a CPA for various firms and privately. He was an avid hunter and loved nothing more than a hunting trip with his family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Wm. M and Benette K. Hogan. Tom is survived by his wife of 58 years, Diane; son Dr. Thos E. Hogan and wife Christonya and daughter: Alexis Freyer and husband Brad and daughter Pamela Tanner. He is also survived by his four beloved grandchildren - Tallulah & Trevor Tanner and Kennedy & Lindsey Freyer. Also left to mourn Tom's passing are cousins - Linda Lannou and Susan Roshto and husband Michael and son-in-law Jeremy Tanner and wife Terri and the elusive Gary.



Tom's family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Tayray Jasmine and her wonderful staff at Proverbial Care in Pearland for their care, devotion and love during the past 14 months. A special thank you goes to Encompass Health and Hospice for their care as well.



In light of the covid-19 pandemic and in the interest of community health and safety, a celebration of Tom's life will be held at a date to be announced later.



