Gail L. Carr
Born: June 26, 1939; Chicago
Died: June 18, 2020; Peoria
LOSTANT – Gail Lillian (Mitchell) Carr, 80, of Lostant, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private memorial services will be held with immediate family only. Burial will take place in Hope Cemetery, Lostant at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Lostant.
Mrs. Carr was born June 26, 1939 in Chicago to Bertram and Adeline (Madary) Mitchell. She was a graduate of Carl Schurz High School in Chicago and received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Carthage College. She married Dennis Carr on August 19, 1961 at the First United Methodist Church in LaGrange.
Mrs. Carr was a secretary for Herbolsheimer, Henson, Duncan, Gift, Eiten, and Hintz Law Office in LaSalle and Teamsters Local 722. She was a member of the Lostant United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her loving husband, Dennis; her devoted children, Scott (Beth) Carr of Arlington Heights, Lori (Steve) Hensler of Elgin and Cathy (Brian) Blackmore of Lake in the Hills; her adoring grandchildren, Megan and Matthew Carr, Zachary and Owen Hensler and Alison, Ethan and Natalie Blackmore; and a beloved sister, Dolores Dean of Prospect Heights.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Carol Renkosik.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
Published in Tonica News on Jun. 26, 2020.