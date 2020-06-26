Rita A. Salz
Born: April 8, 1935; Pontiac
Died: June 14, 2020; Tonica
TONICA – Rita Ann Salz, 85, of Tonica passed away at home on June 14, 2020 surrounded by her family.
A private Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family was Friday, June 19, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Leonore. The Hurst Funeral Home in Tonica assisted the family with arrangements.
Mrs. Salz was born in Pontiac on April 8, 1935 to Raymond and Mary (Mulera) Shannon. She married Floyd Salz on August 11, 1956 in St. Columba Church in Ottawa. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Salz was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Leonore. She enjoyed cooking. She loved babysitting her grandchildren and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Salz is survived by her husband, Floyd of Tonica; seven children, Jerome (Pam) Salz of Tonica, Patricia (Greg) Elliott of Ottawa, Elaine (Rick) Puetz of Winfield, Joan (Art) Johnston of Streator, Barbara (Mike) McGrogan of Ottawa, Mary Anderson of Huntington Beach, CA, Thomas (Brandy) Salz of Leonore; 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ray (Mary) Shannon Jr. of Utica, James "Art" (Lynn) Shannon of Ottawa, and Donald Shannon of Ottawa; three sisters, Greta Bertrand of Joliet, Colletta Hilton of Wayne, and Helen (Terry) Powell of Phoenix, AZ; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sarah Joan Elliott; twin great-grandsons, Liam Elric and Gavin Joseph Puetz; and two sisters, Geraldine Burke and Janet Salz.
Published in Tonica News on Jun. 26, 2020.