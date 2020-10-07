1/1
Abron B. Latimer
Abron B. Latimer, 78, departed this life Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home in Suffolk, Virginia. Born in Richland, GA, to John and Carrie Latimer, Sr., he honorably served in the Army and was a former detective for the Trenton Police Department for 30 years. He was a member of the Brother Officer Law Enforcement Society, Trenton Golf Club and King David Lodge #15. Predeceased by 5 siblings, Abron leaves to cherish precious memories: 3 children, Steven Latimer, Cheryl Fisher and Daryl Latimer; 7 grandchildren; 1 sibling, Jessie Wilson and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, 10-11:30am, at Riverside Memorial Chapels, 1310 Prospect Street, Ewing. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.

Published in The Trentonian from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
