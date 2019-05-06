The Trentonian Obituaries
Adelvise Belviso Obituary
Adelvise (Al) Chiatti Belviso, 91, of Ewing, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Capital Health System Fuld Campus.
Born in Trenton she was a Hamilton resident for most of her life before recently moving to Ewing.
She was a homemaker and was very involved with The Chambersburg Chapter of Deborah Hospital Foundation.
Predeceased by her parents, Amatore and Bruna (Pascucci) Chiatti; siblings, Blanche, Esther, Reginald and Vera; and her husband, Donald P. Belviso.
Surviving are her two daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Bob Angel of Langhorne, Pa. and Diane and Pete Diaz with whom she resided ; granddaughter, Haley Silvani; great grandchildren, Dane and Jayden; several step grandchildren and great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Lawrence Rehabilitation Center, 4th and 5th floor staff and Capital Health System Regional Neuro North ICU and Steen 1 for the outstanding care they gave her.
Private services are being held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are being coordinated by Gruerio Funeral Home, 311 Chestnut Avenue, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on May 5, 2019
