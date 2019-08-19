|
Albert C. Piazza, Jr., 55, of Trenton, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 peacefully at home in his sleep.
Born in Trenton, NJ, he was a lifelong area resident. Albert worked at various supermarkets in the area. He was a former member of Trenton Polish American Democratic Club "TPADS". Albert enjoyed crabbing and trips to Seaside Heights. He was an avid New York Mets and Chicago Blackhawks fan.
Predeceased by his maternal grandparents Michael and Josephine Vasta, his paternal grandparents Robert and Anna Piazza, his father Albert C. Piazza, Sr.; he is survived by his mother Decca Piazza; his sister JoAnn Piazza, his brother and sister-in-law Michael and Karen Piazza; two nephews Michael Piazza and Tyler Kelly; his niece Victoria Piazza; his aunt Rosemarie Ellis and her significant other Morton Burke; two uncles and their spouses Ronald and Diane Piazza and Samuel and Gail Piazza; and numerous cousins.
Per Albert's wishes his funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
On behalf of the Piazza family, they are forever grateful for the love, support, compassion and care given from Carrie, Marleine and the entire staff of Serenity Hospice given to Albert.
Memorial donations can be made to Serenity Hospice 56 Georgetown Road, Bordentown, NJ 08505.
Arrangements are under the direction of Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, Lawrenceville.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 19, 2019