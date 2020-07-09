Alice Rebecca “Fuzzy” Lyons of Trenton, 74, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital. She was born June 29, 1945 in Passaic, New Jersey, oldest daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Ossia R. Lyons and Alice Bell Warmley Lyons. Fuzzy as she was known, was predeceased by her two siblings Ossia Romelies Lyons Jr. and Rose Marie Lyons Hollis. Fuzzy was educated in the Trenton Public Schools and graduated from Trenton Central High School, Class of 1963. Fuzzy continued her education by attending Livingstone College in Salisbury, NC and earned a Bachelor’s of Arts in Elementary Education. She served as the pianist for the Livingstone Gospel Choir from 1964 – 1967. Fuzzy would return back to Trenton to begin her career as an elementary school teacher for 36 years, at Parker, Cadwalder and PJ Hill elementary schools. Fuzzy was a mentor to many teachers starting out in their career and she was recognized for coordinating annual Black History Month Celebrations. She was a strict, firm, no nonsense person and set high expectations for her students. She is survived by her three nephews Vincent B. Lyons, Kenneth B. Lyons and William “Billy” Hollis and friends. Special Thanks and acknowledgements to Ms. Bety Byrd, Ms. JoCarlyn Dent, Mr. Derek Davis and Ms. Kim Evans. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday July 14, 2020 - 11AM at Ewing Cemetery 78 Scotch Road, Ewing. Services entrusted to Ledford Funeral Home, 929 S. Clinton Avenue, Trenton. Please visit www.ledfordfuneralhomeinc.com
to order flowers or send online condolences to the family.