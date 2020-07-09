1/1
Alice Rebecca Lyons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Rebecca “Fuzzy” Lyons of Trenton, 74, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital. She was born June 29, 1945 in Passaic, New Jersey, oldest daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Ossia R. Lyons and Alice Bell Warmley Lyons. Fuzzy as she was known, was predeceased by her two siblings Ossia Romelies Lyons Jr. and Rose Marie Lyons Hollis. Fuzzy was educated in the Trenton Public Schools and graduated from Trenton Central High School, Class of 1963. Fuzzy continued her education by attending Livingstone College in Salisbury, NC and earned a Bachelor’s of Arts in Elementary Education. She served as the pianist for the Livingstone Gospel Choir from 1964 – 1967. Fuzzy would return back to Trenton to begin her career as an elementary school teacher for 36 years, at Parker, Cadwalder and PJ Hill elementary schools. Fuzzy was a mentor to many teachers starting out in their career and she was recognized for coordinating annual Black History Month Celebrations. She was a strict, firm, no nonsense person and set high expectations for her students. She is survived by her three nephews Vincent B. Lyons, Kenneth B. Lyons and William “Billy” Hollis and friends. Special Thanks and acknowledgements to Ms. Bety Byrd, Ms. JoCarlyn Dent, Mr. Derek Davis and Ms. Kim Evans. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday July 14, 2020 - 11AM at Ewing Cemetery 78 Scotch Road, Ewing. Services entrusted to Ledford Funeral Home, 929 S. Clinton Avenue, Trenton. Please visit www.ledfordfuneralhomeinc.com to order flowers or send online condolences to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ledford Funeral Home Inc
929 S Clinton Ave
Trenton, NJ 08611
(609) 393-4567
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ledford Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved