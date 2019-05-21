|
Ms. Alice Tatum Tobin, formerly of Trenton, New Jersey, transitioned Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina. She was 92 years old. Mrs. Tobin was born April 30, 1927 to the late Isaac Tatum and Lizzie Rowe Tatum of Branchville, South Carolina. She was the youngest twin sister of nine children. Ms. Tobin completed the Branchville public school system and the Locket High School class of 1945. She later married the late Mr. Earl Tobin then moved to Trenton, New Jersey. She is survived by her four sons, Marion Tobin of Aurora, Co, Charles and Sharon Tobin of Spring Lake, NC, Kaizer and Cheryl Tobin of Ewing, NJ and David A. Tobin currently residing in Hanover Germany and two daughters, Earline and Tony Ferrell and Cathy and Michael Carson of Kokomo, IN, a Brother-in-Law James Tobin of Trenton, NJ and a host of grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and friends. Mrs. Tobin was a devoted member of Beauty Grove Primitive Baptist Church. She was a mother to many, who always had words of wisdom and a godly spirit which she showed daily. She will truly be missed; however her Spirit will live on through all she encountered during her lifetime. Funeral service will be 11am Thursday, May23, 2019 at Beauty Grove Primitive Baptist Church 66 Race St. Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 9am until time of service at the church. Interment will be 9:30am Friday, May 24, 2019 at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cem. Arneytown, NJ. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on May 22, 2019