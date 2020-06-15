Alice V. Gronostajski Materniak, 95, of Hamilton Square died Friday June 12, 2020 at St Joesphs Skilled Nursing Center in Lawrence. Born and raised in Trenton, she was a Wilmington Delaware resident for 55 years before returning to Hamilton Square in 2000. She enjoyed being a homemaker and socializing with friends when living in Wilmington by being the planner for various events and parties. She was an avid golfer and loved to gold with her husband Frank. Alice was a volunteer worker for the St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington and an active member in their Junior Board for 30 years. She enjoyed her retirement, especially spending quality time with her two granddaughters. Daughter of the late Anthony & Veronica Poczatek Gronostajski; wife of the late Francis “Frank” C Materniak; sister of the late Robert and Frank Gronostajski. Serving is her daughter and son in law Alyce F & Eugene M Sluder Jr. of Hamilton Square; two granddaughters Alexandra “Lexx” M Sluder of Portland Oregon and Theresa “Tracy” M Sluder of Hamilton Square. Visitation in keeping with federal and state directives there will be a one hour viewing from 11:30am to 12:30am at the Winowicz Funeral Chapel 865 Brunswick Avenue. Funeral service will be Tuesday 1:00 pm at Building D, St Mary’s Mausoleum with Rev Jacek Labinski officiating. Entombment will follow in the Corridor of St Francis, Building D, St Mary’s Mausoleum Hamilton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations should be made in Alice’s honor to CHOP Hospital in Philadelphia 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia PA 19104.



