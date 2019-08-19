|
Allen Caperton Holmes, II was born on March 9, 1962 in Trenton, NJ. He peacefully entered into God’s heavenly kingdom on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 57. Allen was the second child born to William B. and Helen Vereen Holmes, Sr. In his early years, Allen attended Lawrence Township Public Schools and graduated from Trenton Central High School, where he was passionate about sports, having participated in several athletics, excelling in basketball. He received Christian nurturing from his parents and was baptized at Union Baptist Church in Trenton, NJ. He later joined Lighthouse Outreach Ministry in Trenton, NJ, where he served on the Trustee Board. Allen matriculated at Cheyney State University and received his Baccalaureate Degree in Criminal Justice. Upon completion from Cheyney University, Allen began a career in Law Enforcement, being employed with The Capitol Police, and later Washington D.C. Department of Corrections, Middlesex County Probation Department, Mercer County Youth Detention Center, and New Jersey State Parole Board. He was currently the Operations Manager for Gigantic Clean Ups and Construction, and recently started his own company, Macro Development Solutions with his business partners. Allen volunteered in several community and civic activities, and was an avid New York Jets and Knicks fan. Allen leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted parents, William B. and Helen Vereen Holmes, Sr. of Lawrenceville, NJ; Siblings, Mark W. Holmes, Sr. (Marella) of Lawrenceville, NJ, Traci Holmes Coleman (Jonathan) of Chesterfield, Va, William B. Holmes, Jr. (Bernell) of Richboro, PA; Uncles, Fred Vereen Jr., Harold Vereen (Joyce); Aunts, Leola Ford and Olivia Leggett (W. Oliver); Nephews, Jonathan Coleman, II, Jacob Coleman, Mark W. Holmes, Jr., Brandon Holmes, William B. Holmes, III; Nieces, Jessica Coleman, Maleah Holmes, Jada Coleman, Jamaya Holmes, Brielle Holmes; Cousins, a host of lifelong friends that were like brothers, and Special Friend, Ella Womack. Funeral service will be 11am Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Shiloh Baptist Church 34o Rev. S. Howard Woodson Way Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 9am until time of service at the church. Interment Fountain Lawn Memorial Park Ewing, NJ. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 20, 2019