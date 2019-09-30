|
|
Alonzo Richardson age 85 passed away September 25, 2019 at home in Lawrenceville NJ. Born in Loris, SC, he was a resident in the community for fifty about 50 years. He completed high school in Loris, SC then attended Voorhees Technical School in South Carolina. Mr. Richardson was employed by C.V. Hill Refrigeration Company of Trenton, New Jersey, Youth House of Trenton as a Recreational Planner for Mercer Street Friends Center, and J. Coy Security Company upon his retirement. He was a member of Mt Zion AME Church of Trenton for over 50 years where he was a former Trustee, served on the Men’s Usher Board, Men’s Fellowship, and the Men’s Choir. He also served as a Boy Scout Leader. Predeceased by his parents Isaiah and Ethel Richardson, sisters Wanda Hood and Doris Richardson, and his grandson Sidique Richardson Howlen He is survived by his wife Dr. Harriet G. Richardson, two sons Wayne Richardson, Columbia SC and Alonzo Bethel (Roxanne) Richardson Morrisville PA. Daughter Camille H Richardson of Trenton NJ., stepson Pierre(Annette) Green. Two brothers Dr. Leo Richardson, Columbia SC, Cleo Richardson of Trenton, NJ, sisters Hazel Lattimer of Atlanta GA, Betty Johnson of Charlotte NC and Hilda Richardson of Edgewater Park, NJ, brother-in-law, and Clem Mapp of Lawrenceville NJ, five grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. His special friends, Vander McFarland, Abe Lattimer and Stephen McCray. Funeral service will be 12pm Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Mt. Zion AME Church, 42 Pennington Ave, Trenton, NJ 08618. Calling hours will be 10am until the time of service at the church. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 3076 Princeton Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Interment Ewing Cemetery, Ewing NJ. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 1, 2019