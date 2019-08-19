|
Amelia "Nellie" Ferlise, 98, of Hamilton Township, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Rose Hill Assisted Living, Robbinsville, NJ.
Born in Trenton, on Valentine's Day, Nellie was a homemaker, and employed by Penn Fruit Food Store, in Hamilton Square for many years of service.
She was a member of St. Anthony – Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, and a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Club #3. Nellie was also an avid NASCAR fan, and enjoyed watching golf.
Predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Frances Lyszczyk Deren, her sisters, Hattie Koleski, Adele Dippolito, and Sophie Boughey, her brothers, Michael and Johnnie Deren, and her son-in-law, Ronald G. McKinley, Sr.
Nellie is survived by her son, Vincent Ferlise, and his wife Nancy; her daughters, Florence Mule Hutchinson, and her husband Jack Zoller, Gail Van Horn, and her husband Jay, and Judith Deren Ferlise; her grandchildren, Joseph Mule, Vincent Mule, Renea Rostas, Lisa Oliveti, Kevin Van Horn, and Brian Van Horn; her four great grandchildren; her two great great grandchildren; close family friends, The Poux Family, Brenda, Chris, AJ, Arienne, and Andrew; and many nieces, nephews, cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows Church 3816 East State Street Extension, Hamilton, NJ 08619.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton.
Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the Brenna Funeral Home, Immordino Chapel, 1799 Klockner Road, Hamilton, NJ 08619.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nellie's memory to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 19, 2019