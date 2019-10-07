|
Amelia G. “Millie” Kerns, 74, of Monroe, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center at Plainsboro. Born in Bayonne, NJ; she was a resident of Monroe Township for the last 44 years. Millie was retired from Rite Aid where she worked as a pharmacy technician for the past 35 years. Millie took great pride in her work and happily served the elderly communities of Monroe. Millie loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. In her spare time she enjoyed traveling with her husband and helping out at the Post 5700. Millie is survived by her husband of 44 years, Wayne Kerns, two sons and a daughter-in-law, Edward and Amanda Kerns, Robert Kerns; one daughter and son-in-law, Kristina and Mike Gebhardt; three grandchildren, Richard Linke, Kaitlyn Gebhardt, Atticus Kerns; two great grandchildren, Skyler and Jacob Linke; one sister, Carolyn Forgeson. Calling hours will be held 3pm to 5pm on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home, 202 Stockton Street, Hightstown, 08520. Funeral services will be held at 4:15pm. A gathering of family and friends will follow immediately after the service at the Post 5700, 140 Dutch Neck Road, East Windsor, NJ 08520. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Millie’s name to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 8, 2019