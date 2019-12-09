|
Amy Barclay age 45 of Hamilton Twp., passed away December 4th, 2019 in the RWJUH/New Brunswick. Born in Trenton and a lifelong area resident Amy was a 1995 Graduate of Mercer Junior/Senior High School. Amy was born with Spina Bifida(Myelomenigocele) and had multiple surgeries throughout her lifetime. She was the March of Dimes Poster Child for Mercer and Middlesex Counties from 1980-1982, and also was the Hamilton Elks Poster Child in 1982.
Predeceased by her grandfather's, James Barclay Sr. and Frank McHugh, and grandmother Marilyn VanNess McHugh, Amy is survived by her parents James and Eileen McHugh Barclay, 2 brothers and sister-in-laws, Thomas and Cynthia Leoutsacos, and Brian and Susan Leoutsacos, grandmother Rose Barclay, uncle and aunt's, John and Cathy Barclay, James and Sally Stumacher, James and Nancy Tomko, Frank McHugh, a niece Ariana Leoutsacos, a nephew Connor Leoutsacos, and several cousins.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 11am at the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville NJ 08619. Pastor Louis Guarneri of the Straightway Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday morning from 9:30 am to time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 8, 2019