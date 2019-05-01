The Trentonian Obituaries
Andea Jeree Alford

Andea Jeree Alford Obituary
Andea J. Alford a.k.a. “Cyanide”, 31 years old, died on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Andea’s memories will be cherished by her mother, Shirley Searles and father, Tyrone Alford; brothers Kevin (Jennifer) and William; sister, Arielle Jade; grandmother, Johnnie M. Hardy; uncles, John Searles and Michael (Janet) Fields, and a host of family and friends. Celebration of Life services will be held at Hughes Funeral Home, 324 Bellevue Ave., Trenton, NJ on Sat., May 4th at 1 p.m. Calling hours will be 11 to 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Freeman Family Scholarship Fund, 2056 Chambord Way, Snellville, Ga. 30078.
Published in The Trentonian on May 2, 2019
