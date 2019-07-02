The Trentonian Obituaries
Andrea J. Carson, 36, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born in Trenton she was a Hamilton Township resident her entire life. She was a graduate of Hamilton High West, received an Associate Degree in Sociology from BCCC, where she received recognition on the National Dean’s List. She was a former model, an animal lover and had noted publications in the National Library of Poetry. She is survived by her parents, Michael and Kathy Carson, her brother: William Carson, her grandmother: Irene Pinter, her step grandmother: Liza Czeizinger and many cousins, uncles and aunts. Funeral Services will be 10:30 Saturday, July 6 at the Peppler Funeral Home, 122 Crosswicks St, Bordentown, NJ. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton Township. Friends may call Friday evening from 6 to 8 pm and again on Saturday morning from 10 am until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Andrea’s name to the First Baptist Church of Bordentown, 127 Prince St, Bordentown, NJ 08505.
Published in The Trentonian on July 3, 2019
