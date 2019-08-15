|
|
Andrew S. Bihari, 92, of Bordentown, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Clare Estates. Born in Trenton, he was a lifetime resident of the Trenton and Hamilton areas. A WWII Navy veteran, Andrew was a graduate of Trenton High School and was the owner and operator of Precision Glass. He was devoted to his faith and frequently read the bible. Andrew also loved people and enjoyed helping others when he could. Son of the late Charles and Mari Bihari, he was predeceased by his wife Helen Taylor Bihari, his son, Jude Bihari, sister, Mary Bihari and two brothers, Charles and Frank Bihari. Andrew is survived by his children, Gregory and Ann Bihari of Hamilton and Sharon Giquinto of Southampton; his daughter-in-law, Cynthia Bencivengo Bihari of Florence; grandchildren, Robert Giquinto and his wife Alison, Rebekah Bihari, Jonathan Cieplechowicz and Gina Bencivengo and his great grandchildren, Maddie, Aidan and Joellie Giquinto and Vito Bencivengo. Funeral service will be held 11am on Monday, August 19th at the Peppler Funeral Home, 114 S. Main St. Allentown. Interment will follow in Princeton Memorial Park, Robbinsville. Friends may call Monday from 10am until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made in Andrew’s name to CBN, 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach VA 23465-9989.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 16, 2019