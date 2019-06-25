|
Andrew Horvath, 82 of Trenton passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019 at his residence. Born in Trenton, NJ, “Andy” as he was affectionately referred to by his family and friends was a life long Trenton area resident with an adventurous history. Andy graduated from Trenton High School in 1954 at the age of 17 and asked his mother to sign enlistment paperwork to join the United States Navy. Andy proudly served the Navy for over three years and studied electronic communications. He was passionate about communications and began his civilian career as a general contractor for the United States Government. His contracting job led him to many different parts of the world such as Iran, Greece, England, Iceland, Japan, Thailand, Okinawa and many others, building long lasting relationships with friends over time. Andy has many distinguished accomplishments in his lifetime and many amazing stories to tell such as assisting in the installation of the Distant Early Warning Line (DEW Line) in Alaska, being electrocuted by 20,000 volts on a Texas Tower, installing Communications for the Iranian State Police, and intercepting communications on a mission in Thailand. His experience and expertise led him to receive the highest crypto communication security clearance. As a satellite communications engineer, Andy did the uplinks to transmit the LA Olympics, President Reagan’s inauguration and Garden State Park horse racing simulcast. During his working days, Andy had a goal of saving enough and retiring early. He achieved this goal, retired, and enjoyed traveling and spending the month of February in Puerto Rico for many years. Andy was involved in AA and was thrilled to receive the sober coins and medallions. He dedicated much time to their services and helping others. Andy is predeceased by his parents Michael and Elizabeth (Erdek) Horvath and sister Margaret Horvath Durcanin. Left to cherish his wonderful memory are his loving brothers; Michael, Joseph, John and George with whom he resided with for most of his life, caring and loving nephew and nieces; Carl Durcanin, Margaret Durcanin Misciascio, and Christine Reilly, as well as great niece Charlotte Misciascio and great nephews; Thomas Misciascio, and Eric, Michael, and Brian Reilly, as well as lifelong friend Robert Jarosz. Graveside service will be held Saturday; June 29, 2019, 12:00 PM at St. Mary’s Byzantine Cemetery #2 off of Cedar Lane, Hamilton Township. Arrangements under the direction of funeral directors David C. Chiacchio, CFSP and Rhonda L. Rivera and the dedicated staff of the Chiacchio Southview Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on June 26, 2019