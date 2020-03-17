Home

Andrew J. Pitonyak Jr.

Andrew J. Pitonyak, Jr. 73, of Hamilton passed away on March 6, 2019 at Waters Edge Nursing Home in Trenton. Son of the late Andrew J, Sr & Regina B. Silkowski Pitonyak; brother of the late Thomas E. Pitonyak who passed in February of 2019. Surviving Andrew is many cousins. Born in Trenton he was a lifelong Trenton and Hamilton Township Resident. He enjoyed attending Trenton Thunder Baseball games and was a productive member of A.R.C as well as a former parishioner of Sts. Peter & Paul in the Sacred Heart Parish. A funeral will be held on Thursday morning, March 19th at 10:00 a.m. from the Winowicz Funeral Home on 308 Adeline Street at Beatty Street, Trenton. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Thursday at 10:30 a.m. from the Church of The Holy Cross on 233 Adeline Street. Internment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Hamilton Township. Calling hours will be Thursday Morning from 9:00am to 10:00am at the Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 18, 2020
