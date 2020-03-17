|
|
Andrew J. Pitonyak, Jr. 73, of Hamilton passed away on March 6, 2020 at Waters Edge Nursing Home in Trenton. Son of the late Andrew J, Sr & Regina B. Silkowski Pitonyak; brother of the late Thomas E. Pitonyak who passed in February of 2019. Surviving Andrew is many cousins. Born in Trenton he was a lifelong Trenton and Hamilton Township Resident. He enjoyed attending Trenton Thunder Baseball games and was a productive member of A.R.C as well as a former parishioner of Sts. Peter & Paul in the Sacred Heart Parish. A funeral will be held on Thursday morning, March 19th at 10:00 a.m. from the Winowicz Funeral Home on 308 Adeline Street at Beatty Street, Trenton. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Thursday at 10:30 a.m. from the Church of The Holy Cross on 233 Adeline Street. Internment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Hamilton Township. Calling hours will be Thursday Morning from 9:00am to 10:00am at the Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 18, 2020