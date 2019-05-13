|
Angeline F. Novelli, 93 of Allentown, went to join her beloved husband in heaven on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Her family was at her side. Born in Trenton, she was a lifetime Allentown and Hamilton Twp. area resident. Known as “Nanny” to her family and friends, Angeline retired from the State of New Jersey where she worked for the Department of Labor and Industry. She was a longtime member of St. John’s Church in Allentown and was devoted to raising her family. Angeline enjoyed family gatherings and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Wife of the late Peter Novelli, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, William Carpenter, her granddaughter, Christine O’Connor-Raynor and six siblings, Joseph, Angelo, James, Rose, Concetta and Mary. Angeline is survived by her children, Angela and Tom O’Connor, Rose Ann Carpenter, Jean and Jim Fink and Peter and Laura Novelli; her grandchildren, Dominic, Thomas Jr., Jaime, Timothy, Michael, Kellie, Nicole, Danielle, Carissa and Leigha and 13 great grandchildren. Angeline is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jean Knowles and many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held Thursday, May 16th from 8:30-10:30am at the Peppler Funeral Home, 114 S. Main St. Allentown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am Thursday at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 1282 Yardville-Allentown Rd., Allentown. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Trentonian on May 14, 2019