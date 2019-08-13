|
|
Anita Diane Huff age 44, formerly of Trenton, NJ, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Anita was known to be a very strong woman of faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping at the KOA campgrounds, and working as a nurse at the University of Penn. She was also known for her contagious laugh and her adoration towards her beloved son Toni. Anita will be tremendously missed by all who knew and loved her. Left behind to carry on her legacy, are her adoring parents, John and Essie Schaffener; son, Toni Arroyo; siblings, Charles Huff and his wife Iris, Shirley Kotolnick and her husband Jay, Deborah Huff, and Lisa Huff-Morales and her husband Jimmy; her fiancé, Juan Sanchez; canine companion, Dale; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Anita is preceded in death by her brother, Andrew and sister Peggy. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Anita to the, Child Mind Institute at www.childmindorg. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Anita’s visitation on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 9am to 1pm with a service to follow at 1pm. At the Murphy Funeral Home, located at 1863 Hamilton Ave, Hamilton, NJ 08619.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 14, 2019