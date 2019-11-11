Home

Ann M. Hart

Ann M. Hart, 79, of Whiting passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at home. Ann worked in the accounts receivable department for McGraw Hill, Hightstown for 25 years before retiring. Born in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania, she resided in Trenton and Jackson before moving to Whiting 20 years ago. Ann is survived by her husband Carl of 46 years, 2 daughters Jessie Jochem of Tabernacle, Gerry Laughlin of Godley, TX, her son Sonny Hart of Philomath, OR, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 3170, Union, NJ 07083. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 10, 2019
