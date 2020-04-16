|
Annie Cole, 83, of Trenton peacefully departed this earth on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Robertwood Johnson Hospital, Hamilton. Born to the late Dempsey and Viola Walker on May 10, 1936 in Camden, SC. Annie worked for many years as a Crossing Guard for the city of Trenton. She was Co-pastor of Pilgrim Full Gospel church in Browns Mills. She served at Spotlight Holy Temple for 51 years under Bishop Joe and mother Alice Sykes. Among her many roles, she served on the usher board, choir, pastor aide and as an evangelist. She also sang in a group called the Heavenly Tones. Leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 51 years, Benjamin Cole, Trenton; sister, Hattie Brown, Syracuse, NY; 2 daughters, Maryann Sutphin (Earl) and Schamara Clark (Dwayne Sr.), 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 20, 2020