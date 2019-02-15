|
|
Ms. Annie Beatrice Morales, affectionately known as “Ms. Bea” was the daughter of the late Ryland and Ella Mae Ashburn. She was born on June 3, 1943 in Carrsville, Virginia where she attended the public school system of Isle of Wight County. Ms. Bea was employed by the State of New Jersey for more than 30 years, having retired from the Anne Klien Forensic Center in 2005. Public Viewing will be on Sunday from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Batchelor Brothers Funeral Service on 1740 Greenwood Ave Hamilton, NJ 08609. Viewing for Annie B. Morales will be on Monday February 18th at 11:00 pm at New Life Christian Center on 812 Prospect St Trenton, NJ 08618, service to follow at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 16, 2019