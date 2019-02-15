Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Batchelor Brothers Funeral Service
1740 Greenwood Ave
Hamilton, NJ
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Christian Center
812 Prospect St
Trenton, NJ
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
New Life Christian Center
812 Prospect St
Trenton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Morales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Morales


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Annie Morales Obituary
Ms. Annie Beatrice Morales, affectionately known as “Ms. Bea” was the daughter of the late Ryland and Ella Mae Ashburn. She was born on June 3, 1943 in Carrsville, Virginia where she attended the public school system of Isle of Wight County. Ms. Bea was employed by the State of New Jersey for more than 30 years, having retired from the Anne Klien Forensic Center in 2005. Public Viewing will be on Sunday from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Batchelor Brothers Funeral Service on 1740 Greenwood Ave Hamilton, NJ 08609. Viewing for Annie B. Morales will be on Monday February 18th at 11:00 pm at New Life Christian Center on 812 Prospect St Trenton, NJ 08618, service to follow at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.