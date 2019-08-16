|
Anthony J. Berg Jr., 81, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 with his family by his side at his son’s home in Jackson Township, NJ. Born and raised in Bordentown, he moved to Hamilton Square and resided there for just over 50 years. He was a graduate of Bordentown High School, was a Navy Veteran and retired from General Motors after 30 years as a Tool and Die maker and Supervisor. Predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Anna (Gannon)Berg and his beloved wife of 45 years, Marjorie R. (Montrey)Berg, he is survived by his three Sons and two daughters-in-law: James and Susan Berg, Michael and Debbie Berg and Jeffrey Berg and Michele Browen. His sister, Joan Kraphol and her husband Robert and Eleven grandchildren: Steven, Timothy, Anthony, Joseph, Matthew, Kyilee, Ryan, Brian, Kayla, Richard and Chase. Funeral Services will be 11 am Tuesday, August 20 at the Peppler Funeral Home, 122 Crosswicks St, Bordentown, NJ. Friends may call Monday evening from 6 to 8 pm and again on Tuesday morning from 10 am until time of service. Interment will follow in North Crosswicks Cemetery, Hamilton Township, NJ.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 17, 2019