Anthony Joseph Filipponi, Jr., 76, of Lambertville, NJ, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Trenton, NJ, Tony was raised in the Chambersburg neighborhood. He was an electrical maintenance machinist for the Roller Bearing Co in Trenton for 42 years before retiring 12 years ago. Tony also served as a special police officer for the City of Trenton. He proudly served in the US Marines and was based in Okinawa, Japan during his service. Tony was a member of the American Legion Toscani Post in Lambertville. He was a Past Exalted Ruler for the Lambertville Elks and was a leader in the relocation of the Elks from their Bridge Street lodge to Wilson Street. He enjoyed fishing and hunting but most importantly he loved being surrounded by his family. Tony married Jane Nanni of Lambertville 52 years ago. After spending their early years together in Trenton they came to Lambertville where they raised their children. Tony treasured his family. He was a devoted husband, a loving father and a proud grandfather. He loved classic romantic music. He was an Elvis fan and his favorite songs included “Remember When”, “Through the Years” and “When a Man Loves a Woman” which was his and Jane’s first dance at their wedding. Tony was the son of the late Anthony J. Sr. and Pearl Filipponi and the brother of the late John Filipponi. He is survived by his devoted wife Jane C. Nanni Filipponi; his children Anthony J. Filipponi III of Lewis, DE, Joseph A. Filipponi and his girlfriend Theresa A. Agugliaro of Robbinsville, NJ; Gina Marie D’Amico and her husband Craig of West Amwell, NJ and Jane Carol Richardson and her husband Duane of West Amwell; his grandchildren Claudia Filipponi, Anthony J. Filipponi IV, Angelina D’Amico, Anthony D’Amico, Alexis Richardson and Duane Richardson; and his many nieces and nephews. The funeral mass will be offered on Wednesday, March 4, at 10:30 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 44 Bridge Street, Lambertville, NJ 08530. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday evening from 6 pm until 9 pm and on Wednesday morning from 9 am until departure for church at the Van Horn-McDonough Funeral Home, 21 York Street, Lambertville, NJ 08530 (vhmfh.com). Donations in Tony’s memory may be made to the Lambertville-New Hope Rescue Squad, PO Box 237, Lambertville, NJ 08530.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 2, 2020