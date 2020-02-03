|
|
Anthony "Chet" Wisneski, age 99, of Lawrenceville NJ died January 30th, 2020. Born in Philadelphia PA, Chet was a graduate of Doylestown High School Class of 1938. He was awarded the Athletic Scholarship to Moravian College were he played football, basketball and baseball all four years. Chet graduated in 1943 with a B.S. in Chemistry. He became employed as a Chemist for Bethlehem Steel in 1943. He joined the US Army and was assigned to the 139th Evacuation Hospital in 1944 and served in Europe. Following his military service he returned to Bethlehem Steel Corp. where he worked until 1952. That same year he became employed with the New Jersey Department of Transportation Laboratory until 1956. Chet transferred to the NJ Department of the Treasury, Standards, Specifications, Testing and Inspections Unit of the Purchase Bureau as Principal Chemist. He held the position as Chief of the unit from 1976 until his retirement in 1982. He was an avid golfer, and in 1951, the opening day at Mt. View Golf Coarse, he won the longest drive of the day. He enjoyed extensive reading of biographies, history, science, religion, and many other subjects.
Predeceased by his parents Lucien and Agnes Wiszniewski, his beloved wife Dolores Power Wisneski, brother-in-law and spouse Jerome and Joan Power, Chet leaves behind many, many friends.
Friends of the family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, February 6, at 10:00 A.M. in the Church of St. Ann, Route 206 in Lawrence Township. Private Cremation was held under the direction of the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville NJ. Burial of Cremains will be private in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Freehold NJ next to his beloved wife.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 3, 2020