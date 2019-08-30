|
|
Antonea F. Horton, 79, of Trenton, departed this life on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her residence. Born in Trenton, Mrs. Horton was a lifelong resident. She was educated in the Trenton Public Schools and was a graduate of Trenton Central High School. Mrs. Horton was employed for 20 years at Tenacre Foundation as a chef. She is predeceased by her mother, Marie Pina; father, Joshua Moore; sister, Alice Mack; and brother, Joshua Moore. She is survived by a son, Leslie Moore; six daughters, Gina Granby (James), Antonea Moore (Timothy Dowdell), Esther Horton Miller (Brian Stokes), Tracey Horton Wells (Rob), Bernice Horton-Moreland (Thomas) and Annette Grant; three sisters, Marian Moore, Etelvenia Smith, and Bernice Moore; 19 grandchildren, including grandsons, Calvin and Shawn Moore and granddaughter/ caregiver, India Moore; and a host great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11am at Campbell Funeral Chapel 1225 Calhoun St. Trenton, NJ 08638. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday from 9am to 11am at the chapel. Arrangements: Campbell Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Trentonian on Sept. 3, 2019