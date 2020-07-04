1/1
Antonio Rios
Antonio Rios, 86 of Trenton has been accepted into God’s loving embrace on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center. Born in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, Mr. Rios came to New Jersey and retired after dedicating over 15 years to the Old Castle Precast, formerly known as Strescon. He enjoyed traveling to Puerto Rico often to spend quality time with his family and friends and going to the casinos. Mr. Rios is predeceased by his parents, beloved wife, Ramona Rios and several siblings. Left to cherish his wonderful memory are his loving sons, Antonio and Nelson Rios, caring grandchildren; Gaspar, Leslie and Yomara Mendez, Lilliana Rodriguez, Keyla M. Rios, Yasaira M. Rios, Katiria M. Rios, Nelson Rios, Jr., and Nelson Ivan Rios, as well as 8 great grandchildren, several siblings, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends will miss him deeply. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption, 151 N. Warren Street, Trenton, NJ. Visiting hours will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Chiacchio Southview Funeral Home, 990 South Broad Street, Trenton NJ. 08611 (parking facility and handicap access located directly behind the funeral home). Interment; St. Mary’s Cemetery, 1200 Cedar Lane, Hamilton Township. Arrangements under the auspices of David C. Chiacchio and the compassionate staff of the Chiacchio Southview Funeral Home.

Published in The Trentonian from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
