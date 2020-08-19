1/1
Arthur Lee Snell
Retired Chief Master Sergeant Arthur Lee Snell, departed this life on August 13, 2020 at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, NJ. Born in Wainsville, GA, the family moved to Newark, NJ, where Art attended public school. He graduated from Essex County Vocational and Technical High School. He continued his education at the Community College of the Air Force and Burlington County Community College. Arthur enlisted in the U.S. Air Force with Aircraft Maintenance as his specialty and was stationed at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey. Arthur trained in boxing with the Dukers Athletic Club, Newark. Sgt. Snell turned professional in 1964 where he once held the Military Air Transport Service (now MAC) middleweight title. Art was a member of the Mt. Holly Esquires Motorcycle and Van Club, and the American Legion, Westampton Post 509. Art started an independent contractor business, VET-Voyager Express Transportation. Art was predeceased by his parents, Rev. Lollie and Flora; his son, Eric; two brothers, Junior Mitchell and Charles L. Snell; and one sister, Moena Van Dyne. Art is survived by his wife, Maria Leticia Amor-Snell; his daughter, Alaina Snell-Broach; grandchildren, SPC Shameer Snell (April), Khalil Young-Snell of Raleigh, NC, Adonai, Abrianna, Joshua and Chesed Broach; great-grandchildren, Jaiden and Ari Snell; two sisters, Martha Richardson and Andriena Snell; three sisters-in-law, Catherine Nixon, Esther Amor and Lorenza Amor-Juico; one brother-in-law, Jose Amor; and a host of other family members and friends. Calling hour will be Friday, August 21, 2020 at Campbell Funeral Chapel 1225 Calhoun St. Trenton, NJ from 10am to 11am. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.

Published in The Trentonian from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Campbell Funeral Chapel
1225 Calhoun St
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 394-7641
