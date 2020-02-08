|
|
Arthur T. Devlin Sr., age 79 of Hamilton Twp., passed away surrounded by his loving family February 6th, 2020 in the RWJ/ Hamilton Hospital. Born in Trenton and a lifelong area resident Art was a graduate of Trenton Catholic Boys High School, attended Rider College and Seton Hall and later in life graduated from the New Jersey State Police Academy in 1982. He was the co-owner of Devlin Photo Service with his father and brother. Arthur was later employed and retired as a Senior Capitol Police Officer with the State Governmental Security Bureau, New Jersey State Police. Photography was the joy of his life and the New Jersey State Police the pride of his life. Predeceased by his parents John and Helen Davidson Devlin, siblings, John Devlin III and Patricia Devlin, Arthur is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Kathryn McMahon Devlin, a son Arthur T. Devlin Jr. of Trenton, 2 daughters and a son-in-law, Marie and Waldimar Kowalec Jr. of Hamilton and Karen Devlin of Ewing Twp., 4 grandchildren Nicholas, Kaitlin, Andrew, and Ashley, 2 great grandchildren, 2 brothers and a sister-in-law, Michael Devlin of NC, and James and Joan Devlin of FL, many brothers/sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews including special niece Barbara Paskiewicz and her son Johnathan. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 11 am at the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville NJ 08619. Private Cremation was held. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to offer condolences Tuesday from 9 am to 11 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to in Arthur’s name.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 9, 2020