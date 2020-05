Audrey Lee Brown Feb. 18, 1945 - May 19, 2020 In loving tribute to the passing of our family member who departed this earthly plane and now rests with our Lord. Audrey’s funeral arrangements will be handled by Mays Funeral Home, Willingboro, NJ. There will be no formal service and her remains will be cremated and interred.



