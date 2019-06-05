|
Audrey Law Willis, 100, of Trenton, NJ passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019 at Preferred Care at Mercer. Audrey was born in Trenton, NJ and was a lifelong resident. She received her education in the Trenton Public School System. After 34 years of service, she retired from General Motors. She was a lifelong member at Shiloh Baptist Church where she served as a Trustee Aide Member and Senior Ministry Member. She was predeceased by her parents, Singleton and Jennie Law; her beloved husband, Lloyd E. Willis, Sr.; her son, Lloyd E. Willis, Jr. and nine siblings. She is survived by her son Forrest Willis; grandchildren Stephen Willis, Tami Willis-Arasli, Christopher Willis and Marci Youngblood; great grandchildren Lloyd Willis, III, Semra Arasli and Sedona Youngblood; sister-in-law Marion Cofer and a host of relatives. Funeral services will be held 10am on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 340 Reverend S. Howard Woodson Jr. Way, Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 8am until time of service at the church. Interment Greenwood Cemetery Hamilton, NJ. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on June 6, 2019