Barbara A. Kerekes, age 80 of Hamilton Twp., passed away October 4th, 2019 in the RWJUH/Hamilton. Born in Trenton and a lifelong area resident, Barbara had previously worked as a Cashier at the Grossman Lumber Yard and Edwards Supermarket.
Predeceased by her parents Charles and Alma Heller Kitner, her huband Edward Kerekes, and 3 brothers, Barbara is survived by 2 sons Edward Kerekes Jr. and significant other Kathleen of Ewing Twp., and Mike and spouse Angie Kerekes of Hamilton, 3 daughters, Theresa and spouse Frank Carvale of Levittown PA, Karan and spouse Michael Fabian of Ewing Twp., and Cindy Kerekes with whom she resided, 3 sisters, 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 11 am at the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville NJ 08619. Calling hours are Wednesday from 9 am to time of the service. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 7, 2019