Barbara Ann Sanders, age 72, of Bordentown, departed this life on Monday, February 24, 2020. She is survived by three daughters, Monica Sanders-Gideon, Bonita Sanders-Johnson and Dot Sanders; one sister Sandra Reed Cook and six grandchildren. Services will be held 11am Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 104 ½ Elizabeth Street, Bordentown. Fraternal Rites will be held from 9am until 10am followed by public viewing from 10am until 11am. Burial in Bordentown Cemetery, Bordentown. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 27, 2020
