Barbara Jean "Bobbie" Walker-Smith
Barbara Jean “Bobbie” Walker-Smith, 71, of Trenton, passed away on July 28, 2020 at home. Born in Trenton, Barbara graduated from Trenton Central High School. Thereafter, she received her certification from the Cadillac School of Beauty and Cosmetology. Barbara worked as a Beautician at Morton Hair Salon and Wig-A-Do for many years. She also worked at Educational Testing Service as a Data Library Technician, General Motors as a Parts Assembler, and Minute Maid as a Lab Technician. Barbara retired from TRANE. As a devoted lifelong member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Trenton, she served her church in many capacities. Barbara was also very active with the North Trenton Little League. She was predeceased by her parents, Phelonius Sr. and Marie Walker; son, Samuel Albert Walker; siblings, Phelonius Jr., Joe Lewis, Willie Allen, and Phileamus Walker; and uncles, Herman “Big Bub” Pressley and Richmond Byas. Barbara is survived by her husband, Willie Smith; siblings, Barbara Hills, Rutha L. Jones; Clarence, James and Dennis Walker; Earl Bryant Walker (Kate), Beverly Walker (Christopher); goddaughter, Altovise D. Tillmon-Wilson; and stepson, Willie J. “Billie” Smith Jr.; one aunt, Eloise Byas; one cousin, Ada Felton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and her Macedonia Baptist Church family. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11 am at Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1225 Calhoun St., Trenton, NJ. www.campbellfc.com Calling hours will be held on Tues., from 9 to 11 am at the chapel. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Mem. Cemetery.

Published in The Trentonian from Jul. 31 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Campbell Funeral Chapel
1225 Calhoun St
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 394-7641
July 31, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Barbara Smith-Montgomery
