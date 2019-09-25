|
|
Barbara Sabo Kiss, age 77 of Wrightstown, passed away September 23, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Barbie as she was well known was born in Trenton and had worked as a waitress in several local restaurants, and also as a Secretary at AT&T. Predeceased by her parents, Joseph C. and Helen B. Dymowski Sabo, Barbie is survived by 2 sons, Joseph Kiss, and Timothy and wife Kathleen Kiss, a sister Joan Sabo, 3 brothers Joseph Sabo, George Sabo, and Jeffrey and spouse Annette Sabo, several nieces and nephews, and her beloved friend Andy Dobondi. Private Cremation Services were held under the direction of the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville, NJ 08619.
Published in The Trentonian on Sept. 26, 2019