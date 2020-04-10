|
Barbara Scurry-Williams of Ewing Township, NJ died Saturday April 4, 2020 at Capital Health Hopewell Hospital. Born in Trenton, NJ, she was raised in Hightstown, NJ and resided in the Trenton-Ewing area since 1961. She graduated from Hightstown High School and the Barbering School of New York. Barbara retired in 1999 from First Union Bank after 35 years of service. She was a member of St. John’s Baptist Church, the Senior Usher Board and a past member of St. John’s CDC of Ewing. She enjoyed traveling – domestic/international, watching sporting events, going to Atlantic City, sewing and spending quality time with family and friends. Predeceased by her parents, Hollie and Luchious Werts Scurry, a brother Hollie Scurry Jr. Barbara is survived by her husband Norman Williams; daughter Tammy C. Wilson of Trenton, NJ, a grandson Howard (HJ) Jones; sister-in-laws Elizabeth Faber Scurry and Geraldline Stevens of Ewing, NJ; a special cousin Brenda Duggins of NY; goddaughters Barbara Meraz of Quakertown, PA and Dawn Reaves of Willingboro, NJ; stepchildren Norma, Norman Jr., Cynthia and Jason, and a host of relatives, church family and great friends. Services are private. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made the American Kidney Fund.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 12, 2020