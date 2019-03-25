|
|
Barry J Wilcox, 77, of Lawrenceville passed away on March 16, 2019 at home. Barry was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. His parents moved their family to Seattle, Washington were he resided until young adulthood. Barry enlisted in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1967. Barry received his primary education at Holy Ghost (New Orleans). He continued his education at St. Mary's and graduated from O'Dea High School (Seattle). Barry attended Seattle University before entering into the army. He completed his degree in Criminal Justice at Rider University, Lawrenceville, NJ. Barry had several professional positions, ultimately retiring from the State of New Jersey/Department of Children and Families in 2009 (Trenton) as a Systems Analyst. Barry was a former parishioner of Our Lady of the Divine Shepherd (Trenton) and, over the years, fellowshipped at St. Mary's Cathedral (Trenton) and Mt. Pisgah AME (Princeton).
He was a Trenton Auxiliary Police Sergeant through the City of Trenton, Department of Public Safety, and Office of Emergency Management. He was former member/president of Trenton Council of Civic Associations (Trenton), former member of Berkeley Square Association (Trenton) where he had many treasured friends and neighbors. He also was a supporter of HomeFront, several youth programs and volunteered with Meals on Wheels for the past 5 years.
Predeceased in death by his father, Louis L Wilcox.
Barry is survived by his mother, Camille Shirley Wilcox, sister Adrienne Monroy, brothers Carver Wilcox and wife Beverly Wilcox, Denis Wilcox, Eric Wilcox and wife Sharon Wilcox, several adored nieces, nephews and loving extended family members. He leaves to mourn his cherished and devoted companion Rose Mary Briggs.
Funeral Services and burial will be held in Seattle, Washington. Arrangement information on a memorial celebration in Trenton of Barry Wilcox's life will be provided at a later date.
Memorial donations, in honor of Barry may be made to or local Salvation Army, Rescue Mission, Goodwill or Home Front.
Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 24, 2019