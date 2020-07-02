On June 24th 2020, Beatrice Giddens was called home to rest in the arms of her Lord and Savior. Beatrice Giddens was born on August 19, 1933 in Boston, Georgia, where she attended New Union High School. She gave her life to Christ at the early age of 14. She was an active member of Jerusalem Baptist Church for over 30 years. Beatrice moved to Hightstown, New Jersey, in 1966 where she raised her family then later moved to Trenton. She enjoyed her scratch offs, bingo, cooking, and baking. She loved her family and friends. Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents Willie James Ham, Sr. and Eddie Mae Ham., her brother Willie James Ham Jr., husband, Willie Giddens and two sons, Lonnie Giddens and Kelvin Brandon. She leaves a legacy of love, faith and cherished memories to her children Gloria Thompson, Anne Lee Brandon, Margaret Snyder, Patricia Mack (Joseph), Wesley Giddens (Ravenna), Linda Giddens, Lorraine Davis (Timothy) & Joseph Giddens, 26 grandchildren, 73 great grands, and 8 great-great grandchildren. Funeral: July 7th services will be held at Hughes Funeral Home from 10am - 11am. Burial Fountain Lawn Memorial Park.



